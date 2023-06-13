Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Comes Through With Homer Vs. Rockies

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo answered the call with the team in dire need of an offensive spark against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Opening up a six-game home stand at Fenway Park, the Red Sox lineup was stagnant with starting pitcher James Paxton delivering yet another quality start through six innings (one earned run). But Boston was in a similar spot, held scoreless through the first five innings until getting on the board in the sixth.

And with a chance to go ahead in the next frame, Arroyo delivered, crushing a no-doubter over the Green Monster off Colorado reliever Brent Suter to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Arroyo’s lead-snagging homer was his second of the season, as the 28-year-old has been hampered by early-season injuries. It also made for Arroyo’s 12th RBI of the year.