The Miami Marlins selected a Massachusetts native during the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night, landing a standout southpaw.

Thomas White, who attended Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., quickly made a name for himself as one of the most highly-touted prospects heading into the draft. The 6-foot-5, 18-year-old hurler struck out a combined 165 batters throughout his final two high school seasons, pitching 75 total innings.

Ranked as the No. 24 prospect, according to MLB.com, White dropped a bit further than expected, being selected with the No. 35 overall pick by the Marlins, chosen in the competitive balance Round A between the first and second rounds.

With the 35th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Marlins have selected LHP Thomas White from Phillips Academy.



Welcome to Miami, Thomas!

Committed to Vanderbilt, White’s pitching arsenal features a fastball that reaches the 95-97 mph range, giving the Marlins two high school standout pitchers from the draft — Noble Meyer was selected by Miami at No. 10 in the first round.

After being setback through a COVID-19 pandemic-affected season as a freshman, White bounced back, winning back-to-back Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023.

“When I saw this big, tall left-hander, I’m telling you, we talk about Dan Plesac all the time, this is as close to Dan Plesac I’ve seen,” former big league Harold Reynolds said, per MLB Network video. “… That’s what this young man Thomas White reminded me of. I know we love the dream on comps, but when I saw him pitch, I went, ‘I gotta do this breakdown. I got Dan Plesac here.'”