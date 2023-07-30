The Red Sox and the Giants will wrap up their three-game weekend series Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.

The starting pitching matchup will be a battle of openers. Boston will give the ball to Brennan Bernardino, who record a hold in Friday night’s win. Bernardino enters Sunday with nine appearances thus fur in July, and the Red Sox came out on top in all but two of them. San Francisco will counter with left-hander Scott Alexander, who’s appeared in 34 games this season but hasn’t pitched longer than 1 1/3 innings.

Even though the hook for Alexander figures to come early, Boston’s starting nine features mostly right-handed hitters. Triston Casas, who started the Red Sox’s last 10 games, will open the contest on the bench while Justin Turner mans first base. Jarren Duran also will be on the pine to start the finale, as Boston’s outfield will be made up of Rob Refsnyder, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Giants game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (56-48)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Jorge Alfaro, C

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-0, 2.31 ERA)

GIANTS (57-48)

Austin Slater, LF

Wilmer Flores, 1B

Marco Luciano, DH

J.D. Davis, 3B

Michael Conforto, RF

Luis Matos, CF

Blake Sabol, C

Casey Schmitt, 2B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Scott Alexander, LHP (6-1, 3.41 ERA)