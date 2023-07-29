The Boston Red Sox won their fifth straight, defeating the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, on Friday night at Oracle Park.

The Red Sox improved to 56-47 while the Giants fell to 56-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The month of July has been kind to the Red Sox and that remained the case as Boston opened up a six-game road trip on the West Coast.

Everything clicked from top to bottom, keeping Boston in the win column yet again.

Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox just enough on the mound, going up against a National League team — which Boston (18-20) hasn’t fared well when facing this season — and playoff contender in the Giants. The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run off three hits before handing it off to the bullpen.

The Red Sox started the scoring in the second inning, courtesy of Triston Casas, but the relief arms held on when the Giants threatened later in the game. Brennan Bernardino, Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 23rd save, held a one-run lead to the finish line.

In the process, Boston also improved its Major League Baseball-best 15-5 record in July, continuing to do just by its playoff hopes.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Casas delivered the pivotal two RBIs that gave Boston the majority of its run production. Entering the night having already hit .365 throughout July, the 23-year-old finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run — Casas’ seventh of the month — and a double.

de·stroy (verb)

put an end to the existence of by damaging or attacking it. pic.twitter.com/lT9EJKo0Pq — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2023

— Crawford set the tone on the mound, tossing 5 2/3 innings while holding the Giants to one run off three hits and a walk while striking out seven hitters. That made for Crawford’s fourth start holding opponents to three or fewer runs in five total trips to the bump in July.

— Rob Refsnyder provided the eventual game-deciding RBI with a single in the top of the eighth, coming through in a pinch-hit situation and paying dividends to manager Alex Cora’s call.

