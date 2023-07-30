Red Sox Wrap: Giants’ Walk-Off Puts End To Boston’s Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox fell in shocking and walk-off fashion Saturday night, losing to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, at Oracle Park.

The Red Sox dropped to 56-48 while the Giants improved to 57-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s bats cooled down in San Francisco, putting an end to its red-hot winning streak at five games.

The Red Sox spoiled a strong performance from their pitching staff. They kept the Giants at bay and left plenty of room for Boston’s lineup to fight back. However, the offensive woes were contagious and long-lasting, limiting the Red Sox and ultimately putting them in a bad spot in the end.

With three outs left to work with, the Red Sox pulled off a stunning comeback, shattering Camilo Doval’s streak of 13 consecutive save opportunities converted for the Giants. Boston tied the game at 2-2 and quickly had its momentum stripped away in a matter of just a single pitch.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen took the mound in the ninth, trying to send the game into extra innings. But on the very first pitch thrown, Giants third baseman J.D. Davis took Jansen’s offering to deep left field, sending San Francisco into the win column.

In now 39 games played versus the National League, the Red Sox have gone 18-21.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Davis had the biggest at-bat of the night, providing the game-deciding swing in the bottom of the ninth inning to erupt a San Francisco crowd that was stunned by Boston’s comeback bid. Davis finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

— Justin Turner came up in the clutch, hitting a two-RBI single in the ninth inning to tie the game. He went 2-for-4 as one of just two Red Sox hitters to record multiple base hits.

— James Paxton gave the Red Sox a quality performance on the bump, allowing just one run through five innings pitched, surrendering eight hits while striking out five. Most impressively, the left-hander escaped from multiple jams with runners in scoring position, maintaining poise to keep a win within reach.

WAGER WATCH

