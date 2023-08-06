The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox partook in arguably the most wild brawl that’s gone down this season in Major League Baseball.

Only a week removed from boxing’s epic Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. match, Progressive Field hosted a bizarre exchange of fists in yet another epic Saturday night showdown. Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Chicago’s Tim Anderson met at second base for an unexpected, but no-less thrilling brawl that ended in a knockout finish.

The madness all began at the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ramírez slid safely into second base to complete an RBI double with Anderson covering the bag and awaiting a throw from the outfield. Anderson starred down at the Cleveland All-Star and after words were exchanged, both infielders exchanged punches. But Ramírez delivered the right-handed silencer, sending Anderson to the ground before both benches poured out.

Watch it all go down here, courtesy of ESPN:

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson started quite the brawl in Cleveland 👀



(via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/i80OeXD2dF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2023

While it’s a custom for any bullpen to join in on any fight during a game, there was an added challenge of walking down the stairs of Progressive Field’s elevated bullpen, making a timely arrival nearly impossible — but still hilarious.

Both Ramírez and Anderson were ejected from the contest, as well as Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

The White Sox might’ve lost the fight (miserably), but Chicago did win the game, taking a 7-4 victory from Cleveland.

Not bad for an August regular season game between a pair of mediocre teams, right?