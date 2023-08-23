White Sox Reportedly ‘Considering’ Leaving Chicago For Nashville

The City of Nashville continues to be floated as a landing spot for a Major League Baseball team, and the Chicago White Sox apparently view it as a potential site for relocation.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business report, Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago’s majority owner and chairman, is considering moving the organization when the team’s lease expires at Guaranteed Rate Field in six years.

No decision has been made or appears imminent, as noted in the initial report, but possibilities including moving to a new stadium in the City of Chicago or its suburbs, or even relocation to Nashville.

There also have been rumors the 87-year-old Reinsdorf could sell the White Sox.

The organization released a statement, per Crain’s Chicago Business, and said it has not had any conversations about its lease at Guaranteed Rate Field. With six years remaining, the White Sox said, it’s nearing the time when discussions should begin.

Guaranteed Rate Field has served as the home of the White Sox since 1991.