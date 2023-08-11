Why Bailey Zappe Is Adding Patrick Mahomes-Like Skill To Repertoire

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sidearm throws used to be unique skills for NFL quarterbacks. Now everyone is doing them, including Bailey Zappe.

Fans are used to seeing players such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers utilize sidearm throws during games. However, you could argue neither of those superstars needs to use such fancy throws; they’re luxuries in already-loaded repertoires.

But Zappe is a different story. The second-year Patriots quarterback is listed at 6-foot-1 but looks even smaller on the field. His size is one of the main issues currently preventing him from being a viable starting quarterback, as he struggles to see over tall linemen. Batted passes were commonplace for Zappe both last season and during the first two weeks of New England’s training camp.

Sidearm throws are a potential solution. Zappe incorporated the technique during his rookie campaign before further developing it in the offseason. And we saw him try a few sidearm throws Thursday night when a patchwork Patriots offensive line gave up numerous pressures in a preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

“Yeah, you got to keep up with the new trends around the league,” Zappe said after Thursday’s game at Gillette Stadium. “That’s something I worked on in the offseason, with QB Country, the people I train with.

“Just being able to throw around guys instead of trying to throw it over. Try to prevent knockdowns or incomplete balls. Just being able to move in the pocket. Really, just throw it around guys. That’s as simple as it can be. Just trying to get it as easy as I can to the receivers and let them do what they’re best at.”

Sidearm throws have yielded mixed results for Zappe. They seem to work best when he uses them to lead receivers, rather than as a last-ditch effort to throw around oncoming pass rushers.

The two best Bailey Zappe throws IMO. The TD to Tyquan Thornton. Comes off his initial read. Subtle drift to his right. Slightly sidearm throw. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/D5TJ3QGk8E — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 17, 2022

Still, Zappe isn’t Russell Wilson. He doesn’t possess enough raw talent to overcome his limited size on ability alone. If he wants to establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback, be it in New England or somewhere else, he might need to develop skills like sidearm throws to close the gap.

Zappe doesn’t have to produce Mahomes-like highlights. But if he can master some alternative throwing angles, it could do wonders for his game.