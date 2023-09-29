The San Francisco Giants announced on Friday that manager Gabe Kapler has been relieved of his duties with three games remaining in the regular season after four seasons with the ball club.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi released a statement regarding the decision via the club’s social media accounts:

“After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision.

In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend.

On behalf of the Giants organization, we wish Gabe the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions over the last four years.”

In 2021, Kapler guided the Giants to their best record, 107-55, in franchise history and won National League Manager of the Year honors, however, San Francisco would fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

At 78-81 in the 2023 campaign, the Giants are eliminated from the postseason even with three games remaining against the Dodgers. He previously managed the Philadelphia Phillies for two seasons before joining San Francisco.

Kapler played for six different teams over his 12-year career and won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

He was one of the nine players on the field when the Red Sox won their first title in 86 years after he entered the game as a pinch runner in the top of the ninth inning for Trot Nixon.