The New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 24-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The game at times appeared closer than it was and at other times appeared to be out of reach. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel identified different momentum changes for the Dolphins in the win.

“I thought the team played well together,” McDaniel told reporters, per team-provided video. “(They) picked up on each other’s momentum specifically the Bradley Chubb forced fumble that turned into a 12-play touchdown drive and then the defense holding their offense to a field goal before the half. Then, the offense making plays to go down the field. I think these were the biggest points in the game.”

The Patriots were driving up the field late in the fourth quarter to tie the game but were stopped on fourth down with a minute remaining in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“I told the guys in the locker room that they’re gonna feel like it didn’t need to be a nail-biter,” McDaniel said. “That happens a ton. You’re fortunate to get the win in that learning process. … But overall, on the road, primetime, division opponent — those are very, very valuable games to be able to come up with the win.”

Even though his team was on the wrong end of the play, McDaniel was impressed by the Patriots when Brenden Schooler blocked Jason Sanders’ 49-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

“It was a really cool schematic adjustment by the Patriots,” McDaniel said. “Hats off to them. It’s always telling when someone’s able to make a big play like that.”

McDaniel added the Dolphins adjusted the snap count on the next field goal attempt. Sanders missed a 55-yard field goal, wide left in the fourth quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots won’t have to wait long to face the Dolphins again when they travel to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 29 for the rematch.