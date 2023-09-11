The New England Patriots put on a special ceremony for Tom Brady during halftime of Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback expressed his gratitude to the fans and the organization on a special day at Gillette Stadium.

As the teams prepared to start the second half, another retired former Pro Bowler had thoughts on Brady’s legacy in New England. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo shared his feelings on Brady.

“He should have been the one guy who was in the Hall of Fame while he was still playing football,” Romo said on the CBS broadcast. “He just keeps breaking every record.”

Story continues below advertisement

Romo played during 13 of Brady’s 20 seasons and paid attention to the impact the quarterback had on the Patriots.

“This guy changed this organization forever,” Romo added. “I think it’s just an honor.”

With his only other previous return to New England coming as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in 2021, Sunday’s ceremony allowed the Patriots to properly welcome back the organization’s most important player in its history.

“These fans, they love him,” Romo said. “He has a home here for life.”