Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Boston Closes Fenway Park Schedule

The Boston Red Sox will play their final home game of the season Wednesday, looking to end things on the right note against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Brayan Bello will make his final start of the season for Boston, with the Red Sox moving on to Baltimore to face the Orioles in the final four games of their season.
Ceddanne Rafaela will return to the lineup and lead things off for the Red Sox, replacing Alex Verdugo, who will move to the clean-up spot and play left field. Wilyer Abreu will move up in the lineup, taking Verdugo’s spot in right field and batting second.
Rafael Devers will get the night off, with Bobby Dalbec taking his spot at third base and batting seventh.
Justin Turner will bat third and play first base, with shortstop Trevor Story remaining in the five hole and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida sliding down to the six hole. Enmanuel Valdez will bat eight after homering from that spot Tuesday.
Connor Wong will do the catching for Bello and bat ninth.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.
Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Rays:
BOSTON RED SOX (76-81)
Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Wilyer Abreu LF
Justin Turner 1B
Alex Verdugo RF
Trevor Story SS
Masataka Yoshida DH
Bobby Dalbec 3B
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Connor Wong C
Brayan Bello, RHP (12-10, 4.11 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (96-62)
Jonathan Aranda 2B
Junior Caminero 3B
Randy Arozarena LF
Josh Lowe RF
Isaac Paredes 1B
Harold Ramirez DH
Taylor Walls SS
Manuel Margot CF
Christian Bethancourt C
Tyler Glasnow, RHP (9-7, 3.68 ERA)
