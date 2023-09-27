Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Boston Closes Fenway Park Schedule

The Boston Red Sox will play their final home game of the season Wednesday, looking to end things on the right note against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Brayan Bello will make his final start of the season for Boston, with the Red Sox moving on to Baltimore to face the Orioles in the final four games of their season.

Ceddanne Rafaela will return to the lineup and lead things off for the Red Sox, replacing Alex Verdugo, who will move to the clean-up spot and play left field. Wilyer Abreu will move up in the lineup, taking Verdugo’s spot in right field and batting second.

Rafael Devers will get the night off, with Bobby Dalbec taking his spot at third base and batting seventh.

Justin Turner will bat third and play first base, with shortstop Trevor Story remaining in the five hole and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida sliding down to the six hole. Enmanuel Valdez will bat eight after homering from that spot Tuesday.

Connor Wong will do the catching for Bello and bat ninth.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-81)

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Wilyer Abreu LF

Justin Turner 1B

Alex Verdugo RF

Trevor Story SS

Masataka Yoshida DH

Bobby Dalbec 3B

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Connor Wong C

Brayan Bello, RHP (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (96-62)

Jonathan Aranda 2B

Junior Caminero 3B

Randy Arozarena LF

Josh Lowe RF

Isaac Paredes 1B

Harold Ramirez DH

Taylor Walls SS

Manuel Margot CF

Christian Bethancourt C

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (9-7, 3.68 ERA)