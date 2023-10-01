The Boston Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2, at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

Boston dropped to 77-84 with the loss while Baltimore improved to 101-60.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox got solid starts from Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta to begin the series, and the trend carried on as Kutter Crawford followed their leads.

Crawford gave Boston six scoreless innings, but received absolutely no support from the offense. The right-hander mowed down Baltimore’s lineup throughout the night before handing off to the bullpen, however, that’s where everything fell apart and the Orioles took over.

In the seventh inning, Baltimore rallied to score twice off Boston reliever Josh Winckowski and that proved to be enough.

Still, Boston didn’t go down without a fight, attempting to muster up a late-game rally in the eighth inning, scoring once. At that point, despite out-hitting Baltimore, 14-7 with 12 singles, the Red Sox were far too late and squandered far too many scoring chances — Boston went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

There’s just one game left to play before the official end of 2023.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Crawford was solid on the mound, going six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks. The 27-year-old also racked up seven strikeouts, finishing the season at 6-8 with the no-decision.

— Baltimore’s Anthony Santander finished responsible for enough run production to defeat Boston, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

— Adam Duvall was one of just three Red Sox hitters to record multiple hits, supplying one of two only extra-base knocks from Boston (a triple) in a 2-for-5 night at the plate.

