BOSTON — The Red Sox were once again haunted by some not-so-baseball-friendly weather conditions, postponing Wednesday night’s contest with the Yankees to set up a second doubleheader in the four-game set.

After getting swept in Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Red Sox will have to wait before taking the field in search of some late-season vengeance.

Rainfall in the area prompted an initial delay, however, with little to no improvement and field conditions worsening, the Red Sox announced the postponement nearly two hours after the 7:10 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch.

#FenwayWeather: The #RedSox-Yankees game scheduled for tonight, Sept. 13, has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game has been rescheduled as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, Sept. 14, beginning at 1:35pm. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 14, 2023

With Boston (73-72) and New York (73-72) tied for the worst record in the American League East, the fight to escape the basement of the division is set. The Red Sox have 17 games left on their schedule, trailing the AL Wild Card race by 7 1/2 games amid their last-minute playoff hunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for Wednesday night’s game will be accepted at Fenway Park’s gates on Thursday with a rescheduled first pitch time of 1:35 p.m. That game will air on NESN. The series finale, as originally set, will begin at its regularly scheduled time (7:15 p.m.) and can be watched on FOX.

Boston right-hander Tanner Houck, who last allowed five runs through 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, will take the mound in Game 1.