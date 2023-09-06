The Red Sox farm system continues to improve as one of the stronger units in baseball. With plenty of exciting pitchers and future position players, the end of the season is bringing praise to a number of Boston prospects.

In a ranking of Double-A player tools from Baseball America, Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Chase Meidroth made up three-fourths of the “best defensive” infielders. The lone exception came at first base with Rockies prospect Grant Lavigne.

Mayer plays a consistent shortstop with solid overall capabilities as the organization’s top prospect. Mayer made strides in an important developmental year before being shut down for the remainder of the season.

Meidroth offered versatility at different spots in the infield while making consistent plays for the Portland Sea Dogs. The 2022 fourth-round pick gained recognition recently for this highlight-reel athletic play.

Step 1: Dodge the broken bat

Step 2: React to the ball hitting the bag

Step 3: Barehand the ball

Step 4: Throw the runner out!



Chase Meidroth 🤯@PortlandSeaDogs | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/cary7f1TwI — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 27, 2023

Yorke marked another position of strong Portland defense at second base in a true bounce-back year for Boston’s first pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. The 21-year-old regained his form at the plate as well with an .812 OPS in 2023.

The report from Baseball America marked another positive review of the improved Red Sox farm system.