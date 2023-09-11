The New England Patriots fought hard for the final three quarters but came up short in a 25-20 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo worked the game broadcast for CBS and analyzed the state of the Patriots after the entertaining contest at Gillette Stadium. Between Mac Jones throwing for 300 yards to consistent pressure from the defense, Romo sees potential for New England in 2023.

“I think the Patriots are for real this year,” Romo said, per CBS video. “This team is going to be competitive all year. There’ll be a game here and there, but for the most part, no one is walking over this team.”

The Patriots hold a top-five hardest schedule in 2023 that could impact the season-long potential of the club despite the talent on the roster.

“Maybe the hardest schedule for the division,” Romo added. “You could be a good team and not make the playoffs because of that.”

Even with a difficult schedule and internal obstacles, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback believes New England will certainly be in the mix this season.

“I think the Patriots are going to be just fine this year,” Romo said.