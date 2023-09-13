The New England Patriots seek their first win of the season when they host the Miami Dolphins for a primetime showdown on Sunday night in the AFC East.

When the 1-0 Dolphins take the field at Gillette Stadium, a few familiar faces around Foxboro will be in opposing uniforms.

On the offensive line, Isaiah Wynn jumped up to the starting spot at left guard ahead of the matchup with the Patriots. New England drafted Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. Wynn missed all of 2018 due to injury in a season in which the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII. The offensive lineman returned to play parts of four seasons in New England before signing with Miami.

On special teams, punter Jake Bailey returns to New England after a great start to his career as a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro. After injury issues in 2022, Bailey departed and joined the Dolphins.

In the return game, Braxton Berrios looks to flash his abilities at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took the speedy returner in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After falling out of New England, Berrios spent four years in the AFC East with the New York Jets before joining Miami.

The Dolphins look to expand on a 36-34 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers while the Patriots look to avenge a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.