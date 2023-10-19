The Astros can even up the American League Championship Series with a win Thursday.

Houston beat Texas in Game 3 at Globe Life Field on Wednesday behind a hot 5-0 start. The Rangers can get up to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a win, which would be the first home win in the ALCS.

José Urquidy will get the start for the defending World Series champions. The right-hander is coming off a 5 2/3 winning outing against the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series. The Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney, who is coming off a 3 2/3 no-decision outing against the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series.

Houston is the favorite on the run line, and the total for the matchup is set at 9.5, according to consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch Astros-Rangers Game 3 online and on TV.

When: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX