Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online, On TV

The Major League Baseball postseason continues Saturday, with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins matching up for Game 1 of the American League division series.

Houston will host Minnesota for Game 1 of the best-of-five series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET.

The Astros enter as the No. 2 seed in the AL and will open their postseason against the No. 3 seeded Twins — who defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Houston will look to playoff-veteran Justin Verlander for the opener, while Minnesota has not named a starter, as of Friday.

Houston is the betting favorite for Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch the Astros-Twins postseason game:

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchFOX