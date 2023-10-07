Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online, On TV

The Major League Baseball postseason continues Saturday, with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins matching up for Game 1 of the American League division series.
Houston will host Minnesota for Game 1 of the best-of-five series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET.
The Astros enter as the No. 2 seed in the AL and will open their postseason against the No. 3 seeded Twins — who defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Houston will look to playoff-veteran Justin Verlander for the opener, while Minnesota has not named a starter, as of Friday.
Houston is the betting favorite for Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.
Here’s how you can watch the Astros-Twins postseason game:
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchFOX
