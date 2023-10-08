The Houston Astros could move one step closer to defending their crown Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros host Minnesota Twins for Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Sunday. Houston took an easy 1-0 series lead behind the arm of playoff veteran Justin Verlander.
Minnesota will turn to Pablo Lopez, who earned a win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card, in its attempt to tie the series. Houston will counter with Framber Valdez, who started its World Series-clinching win in 2022.
Here’s how you can watch Astros-Twins Game 2:
When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX
