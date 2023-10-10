Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online, On TV

Either the Astros or the Twins will be put on the brink of elimination Tuesday evening.

Houston and Minnesota enter Game 3 of their American League Division Series deadlocked at one game apiece. The reigning World Series champions drew first blood with a 6-4 win at Minute Maid Park, but the AL Central champs responded with a 6-2 triumph in Game 2.

Sonny Gray will toe the rubber for the Twins at Target Field coming off five shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Christian Javier will make his 2023 playoff debut for the visitors.

Here’s how to watch Astros-Twins Game 3:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 4:07 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images