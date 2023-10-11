Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online, On TV

The Houston Astros will try to advance in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Minnesota Twins in Game 4 of their American League Division Series at Target Field on Wednesday night.

Houston holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

After splitting the first two games in Houston, the Astros went on the road and defeated the Twins in a 9-1 verdict Tuesday night.

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan will take the hill for the hosts while Houston will counter with fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Here’s how you can watch Astros-Twins Game 4:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

