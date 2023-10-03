The second half of the Tuesday afternoon slate sees playoff baseball return to Minnesota for the first time in two years.

The Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series of the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs. Minnesota clinched the American League Central and the third seed with 87 wins. It hopes for its first playoff win since 2004. The Blue Jays earned the sixth seed in the final days of the regular season despite losing two of their last three games.

Pablo Lopez gets the start at Target Field opposite Kevin Gausman, who hopes to help Toronto earn its first playoff win since 2016. The Twins are the betting favorite for Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch the Blue Jays-Twins postseason game:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN