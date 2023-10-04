The Blue Jays are in danger of a second straight American League wild-card elimination when they arrive at Target Field for Game 2.

The Minnesota Twins beat Toronto in Game 1 on Tuesday thanks to two home runs from designated hitter Royce Lewis. The victory ended a record 18-game postseason losing streak that spanned back to 2004 for the franchise.

Sonny Gray gets the start opposite José Berríos, and a win for Minnesota would mean a matchup against the Houston Astros in the AL divisional round.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jays-Twins Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN