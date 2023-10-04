The Blue Jays are in danger of a second straight American League wild-card elimination when they arrive at Target Field for Game 2.

The Minnesota Twins beat Toronto in Game 1 on Tuesday thanks to two home runs from designated hitter Royce Lewis. The victory ended a record 18-game postseason losing streak that spanned back to 2004 for the franchise.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 10/4, 4:44pm
Toronto Blue Jays
TOR
+123
89-73
Wed 10/4, 4:38 PM
MIN -1.5 O/U 8
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Minnesota Twins
MIN
87-75
-144

Sonny Gray gets the start opposite José Berríos, and a win for Minnesota would mean a matchup against the Houston Astros in the AL divisional round.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jays-Twins Game 2:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More MLB:

Red Sox Rookie Named To Post-Season All-Star Team

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images