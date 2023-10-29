Broncos Blast Taylor Swift After Beating Chiefs In Petty Victory Lap

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense was not at its best against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. And the Broncos did everything they could to make sure Kelce and his teammates wouldn’t be able to shake it off easily.

After earning a stunning 24-9 victory, Denver blasted the Taylor Swift over the loud speaker at Empower Field at Mile High. The petty but elite victory lap obviously was in reference to Kelce, who is dating Swift.

Swift did not make the trip to Denver as television cameras were not constantly zoomed in on the pop singer, as they had been in the past. Kansas City might have benefited if she did, though, given the Chiefs are unbeaten in games she’s attended.

The Chiefs now will head to Germany as they get set to face the Dolphins in a Week 9 contest.

Featured image via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images