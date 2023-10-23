NFL Odds: Chiefs Becoming Auto-Bet With Taylor Swift In Building

If Taylor Swift is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game, there’s only one team to trust with your money.

It’s KC… obviously.

Swift is in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and has become a fixture at games throughout the season. It has been a mutually beneficial trend, as the Grammy Award winner has dominated the broadcasts, while Kansas City just can’t seem to lose when she’s in attendance.

The Chiefs moved to 5-0 with Swift in attendance this season, capturing an easy victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. KC is also 4-1 against the spread in those games, according to consensus data listed on NESNBets.com.

KC is 1-1 against the spread in games Swift doesn’t attend.

The Swift-Kelce relationship has taken the world by storm, with nearly everyone providing some sort of opinion on it. The Boston Bruins and New England Patriots have had representatives chime in, with the NFL clearly placing an emphasis on highlighting her throughout the season.

It’s inarguably annoying, but at least bettors can try to capitalize on the league’s attempt to bleed her popularity for all it’s worth.