Bruins forward Jakub Lauko seemed to be in good spirits after a scary on-ice incident.

The 23-year-old left Boston’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks near the halfway point of the third period after taking a skate to the face. Lauko tried to swing the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net when he was upended by Jarrod Tinordi. The winger tried to work his way back up to his feet, but Lauko was caught by Jason Dickinson’s skate blade near his left eye.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game Lauko avoided serious injury and that the skate blade did not hit Lauko’s eye.

The Bruins were off Wednesday to travel back from Chicago to Boston, but Lauko gave fans reassurance about his condition the best way he knew how.

“Woke up feeling beautiful,” Lauko posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

The second-year Bruins forward included a picture not of himself but of an orc from “Lord of the Kings: Return of the King.” Lauko is an avid Lord of the Rings fan, so he didn’t pass up the opportunity to reference the series while also giving fans some semblance of condition.

Boston returns to action Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. NESN’s coverage of the matchup begins at 6 p.m. ET.