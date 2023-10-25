The Bruins experienced a scare Tuesday night before they secured their sixth straight win.

Jakub Lauko left Boston’s road tilt with Chicago near the halfway point of the third period after taking a skate to the face. Lauko was trying to dump the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net when he was upended by Jarrod Tinordi. As the 23-year-old tried to work his way back up to his feet, Lauko was caught by Jason Dickinson’s skate blade near his left eye.

The fourth-line left wing immediately bolted off the ice as he covered up a bloody facial wound. It was a scary scene, but fortunately for Lauko and the Bruins, he avoided a serious injury.

“Good thankfully,” head coach Jim Montgomery said of Lauko after the game, per the team. “Scary with the skate. He got it in the corner of the eye, the eye is good. Nothing touched the eye.”

It was an otherwise stress-free night for the Bruins, who matched their best start to a season in franchise history with a 3-0 triumph over the Blackhawks. The Black and Gold will try to improve to 7-0-0 on Thursday when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

NESN’s full coverage of Boston’s first game back at TD Garden following its four-game road trip begins at 6 p.m. ET.