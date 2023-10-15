Bruins Notes: Boston Fans Contribute To Insane Defensive Night

BOSTON — It’s tough to have a better night on the penalty kill than the Bruins did on Saturday.

The B’s moved to 2-0-0 on the season by defeating the Nashville Predators at TD Garden on Saturday. The win came in large part of an insane defensive effort, where Boston, and its fans, showed up in some pretty big moments.

The Predators had eight power-play opportunities in the first two periods Saturday, but the Bruins killed the first seven penalties they faced. Nashville did score, but would give a power-play goal back the following period. The ability Boston had to kill those penalties is something head coach Jim Montgomery believes gave it momentum.

“We’re getting a tremendous amount of momentum,” Montgomery said postgame. “You know, our fans are so knowledgeable that they’re recognizing the great effort, and blocked shots, and great saves that our No. 1 penalty killer (Jeremy) Swayman was making.

“… I thought that the end of one (kill) there was a tremendous ovation. You could tell it elevated our bench.”

It’s not a great strategy to start taking a ton of penalties, but early in the season, the lessons Boston learned were almost worth it in a way. It’s never too early to start overcoming adversity.

“You try to stay positive on the bench,” Montgomery said. “… That’s what I like about our group. They faced a different type of adversity in the game, in what was a different type of game and we found a way to win.”

Here are more notes from Saturday night’s matchup between the Bruins and Predators:

— James van Riemsdyk scored his first two goals as a member of the Bruins, potting one off a ricochet in front of the net during the first period and tipping home the game-winner in the third. They were his 301st and 302nd career goals.

The 34-year-old is providing a much-needed wrinkle to Boston’s power-play unit.

— Trent Frederic skated in his 200th game Saturday.

— David Pastrnak converted on a penalty shot at 14:46 in the second period. It was the first successful penalty shot for the B’s since Brad Marchand’s on Nov. 5, 2022 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montgomery compared Pastrnak’s approach on the shot to that of a former member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Bruins won’t play again until Thursday, opening up a four-game road trip against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.