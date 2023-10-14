The Boston Bruins held a pregame celebration prior to the first game of their centennial season, and it left one of the organization’s greatest ever players impressed.

The ceremony took place just before the Bruins’ season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden, and honored the most legendary players in franchise history. Bobby Orr, who was obviously one of the players honored during the ceremony, believes it was “done to perfection.”

“Mr. (Jeremy) Jacobs and the entire Bruins organization put on a first-class event the other night as a kick off for the 100th anniversary of the Bruins,” Orr tweeted Saturday. “Every aspect of the celebration was done to perfection.”

“From the meals shared together, the social time to renew old friendships, to the introductions as we made our way through TD Garden, the entire affair could not have been better organized and delivered,” the 75-year-old continued.

“It was a great honor to be part of the festivities and fun to meet up with so many fans and old friends from the team. Thank you one and all!”

The Bruins brought out the big guns to celebrate, with Orr, Ray Bourque, Terry O’Reilly, Rick Middleton, Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and other brought in for the festivities.

Boston isn’t stopping with the one celebration, however. The B’s revealed their “All-Centennial Team” on Thursday at the “Centennial Gala,” a black-tie event featuring a wealth of franchise icons. They’re also wearing new uniforms throughout the season, which will include “Era Nights” at TD Garden.

The festivities have just begun.