The Bruins have been no stranger to change in the early portion of their centennial season, using every opportunity they’ve been given to shuffle things up.

That continued Wednesday.

Boston placed defenseman Ian Mitchell on waivers for purpose of assignment, general manager Don Sweeney announced. It also signed defenseman Jackson Edward to a three-year entry-level deal.

Mitchell’s placement on waivers opens up a spot in Boston, where the Bruins will look to add a seventh defenseman. It is likely Jakub Zboril gets the call, as he played a number of games with the NHL club last season. Zboril was recalled on numerous occasions, but fell out of consideration following the trade deadline.

Mitchell, who skated in two games and recorded one assist for the Bruins, will be assigned to Providence if he clears waivers.

Edward was immediately returned to the OHL’s London Knights on loan after signing his contract. The 19-year-old has the same nine-game window worked into his deal as star rookie Matthew Poitras, though the Bruins aren’t expected to call Edward up any time soon. That means the deal will likely be pushed back a year and run through the 2026-27 season.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Edward tallied six assists in 54 contests for London last season.