Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Offers Positive Feedback For Jakub Zboril

The depth of the Boston Bruins has been one of the many reasons the team has been leading the league in wins and goal differential all season.

Unfortunately, for some of the role players, that means not getting the opportunity to skate in very many games. Defenseman Jakub Zboril is a perfect example.

The 26-year-old has suited up 17 games for the Black and Gold and has made the most of his opportunities as they come. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised Zboril following the Bruins’ 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

“I mean, his attitude has been incredible while he wasn’t playing a lot,” Montgomery said postgame.

Montgomery said that he and Bruins assistant coach John Gruden spend time going over videos with Zboril to ensure he is up to speed so he can build his game within the games.

“We’re trying to make sure he maintains being aggressive and being assertive when he gets the opportunity to play,” Montgomery said. “And I think he’s doing that.”

In his last two games, Zboril logged at least 20 shifts and more than 12 minutes of ice time, adding two assists to his season stats. Zboril scored his first NHL goal back in November against the Buffalo Sabres, which ended up being the game-winner for the Bruins.