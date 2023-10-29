The hockey world tragically lost a member of its community Saturday evening.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson, who most recently was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, died following a “freak accident” on the ice in Sheffield, England. He was 29 years old.

The Penguins, who gave Johnson his first NHL opportunity in the 2018-19 season, released a statement on the Minnesota native’s death Sunday morning, offering their “deepest condolences” to Johnson’s family. friends, teammates and coaches. A few hours later, the Boston Bruins joined their Eastern Conference counterpart in mourning the loss of Johnson.

“We join the hockey world in mourning the devastating passing of Adam Johnson,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson traveled the world as a professional hockey player. In addition to his Pittsburgh and Nottingham stints, the left-shot centerman played in Germany, Sweden and Canada.