The Boston Bruins won the third straight game to begin their centennial season by defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Thursday night at SAP Center.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 3-0-0 on the season while the Sharks fell to 0-3-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After having five days off and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery tweaking the lines, Boston’s third line made a statement in the opening frame of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The duo of Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic were reunited and combined for seven of Boston’s 17 shots in the first period.

Coyle and Frederic were joined by newcomer James van Riemsdyk who recorded his third goal in two games giving the Bruins the 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Bruins outshot the Sharks 36-27 and Linus Ullmark earned his second win of the season and his fifth victory in as many games against San Jose.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brad Marchand scored his first goal of the season to open the scoring for the Bruins. The new captain now has 10 goals in 20 games against the Sharks.

Story continues below advertisement

— James van Riemsdyk stayed hot lighting the lamp for the third time this season. His goal came 21 seconds after Marchand gave the Bruins the 1-0 lead.

— David Pastrnak notched his fourth goal of the season with one of the most preposterous goals of the season, and his career so far.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of the Bruins defeating the Sharks by a score of 3-1 at +1500. The Bruins cleared those odds with their third win of the season. A $100 wager placed on the correct score would’ve netted a $1,600 payout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their four-game West Coast road trip when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings on Saturday night. Puck drop from Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.