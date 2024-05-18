BOSTON — The Bruins couldn’t keep their season alive as they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night at TD Garden.

The Panthers took the series, 4-2, and advance for a second straight season to the conference finals, where they will meet the New York Rangers.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins looked to do what the Panthers did to them a season ago.

But the Panthers prevented the Bruins for completing a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

It was the same old issues for the Bruins that hampered them in Game 6. Boston went long stretches without sustained offensive pressure and put too much of a workload on Jeremy Swayman, who was outstanding yet again with 26 saves, to carry them. The Bruins also struggled to clear the puck on numerous occasions, which allowed the Panthers to swing momentum in their direction in the second period by leveling the score.

Boston had several chances to extend their lead, too. David Pastrnak couldn’t finish off a breakaway bid. Charlie McAvoy had a tip go wide of the net. Justin Brazeau had a point-blank shot stopped.

The Bruins will look back on those opportunities as what could have been with their season over.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gustav Forsling scored the game-winning goal with 1:33 left in the third period. He pounced on a rebound and found a small hole to net the timely tally.

— Pavel Zacha opened the scoring with a pretty finish on a breakaway with 52.8 seconds left in the first period. Jake DeBrusk delivered a terrific pass to set up Zacha, who beat Sergei Bobrovsky on his backhand for his first career playoff goal.

— Anton Lundell netted the equalizer with 7:16 left in the second period as the Panthers center was in the right place at the right time. Lundell collected a loose puck in the slot and fired a shot into the back of the net.