BOSTON — The Bruins shockingly lost their undefeated streak, falling to the Ducks 4-3 in overtime to kick off a four-game homestand Thursday night at TD Garden.

With the loss, Boston dropped to 6-0-1 while the Ducks improved to 3-4-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston assembled a timely and much-needed rally in the second period but failed to hold on, turning what should’ve been a relatively easy trot to the finish line into a nail-biting battle with Anaheim.

Back home after a four-game road trip, the Bruins recorded just six shots to nine from the Ducks, quickly falling into a 1-0 hole after the opening period. The momentum was relatively stagnant to Boston’s standard, giving Anaheim a quick grasp of momentum — which didn’t last long enough.

In the second period, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk gave the Bruins a 2-1 edge, both scoring nearly within a minute of each other. Coyle countered on Boston’s first power play opportunity to ignite the critical energy boost.

The Ducks, meanwhile, weren’t able to deliver any sort of response until the third period, where they completely shocked the Bruins with an unfavorable ticking clock.

Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry gave the Ducks new life, scoring back-to-back goals, leaving just 15 seconds remaining before the end of regulation — easily the biggest shocker of the night.

And just moments later, the Ducks trumped that by netting a game-winner early to bury the Bruins, courtesy of Mason McTavish.

STARS OF THE GAME

— McTavish took over the night, scoring the biggest goal of the night to put the Bruins away for good.

— David Pastrnak added some valuable insurance, scoring the final from Boston’s come-from-behind rally in the second period. Pastrnak’s team-leading goals total increased to six, which places the right winger fourth for the NHL lead.

— Terry gave Anaheim the chance they needed by netting an unreal last-minute goal, just before the Bruins reached the finish line.

WAGER WATCH

