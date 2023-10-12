Bruins Wrap: Boston Outshoots Chicago In 3-1 Season-Opening Win

BOSTON — The Bruins kicked off season No. 100 with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night from TD Garden.

The Bruins move to 1-0-0 while the Blackhawks move to 1-1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins played aggressive offensively in the season opener to create opportunities against the Blackhawks.

After allowing an early goal to high-profile rookie Connor Bedard, Trent Frederic created traffic in front of the net to tip in an equalizing goal and the first Boston score of the season.

One period later, the Bruins moved well in transition as Milan Lucic found David Pastrnak on a two-on-one chance to take the lead.

Boston kept the pressure on throughout the night, holding an 34-21 advantage over Chicago in shots.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak followed up his 61-goal campaign a season ago with his first of the 2023 season off of an assist from Milan Lucic to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. The 27-year-old added an empty net goal with under a minute to play.

— Trent Frederic netted Boston’s first goal of the season on a redirected tip from a Brandon Carlo shot in the first period.

— Linus Ullmark held strong in net, stopping 20 of 21 shots against the Blackhawks as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.

