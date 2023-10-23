Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes California Sweep, Beat Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a sweep in California by defeating the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Sunday at the Honda Center.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 5-0-0 on the season, while the Ducks fell to 1-4-0 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After being scoreless through two periods, the Ducks broke the scoring drought when Mason McTavish collected a rebound to beat Linus Ullmark, giving Anaheim the 1-0 lead.

Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras wasted no time getting the Bruins on the board and the game tied just 1:24 later for his first career NHL goal.

But one goal wasn’t enough for the 19-year-old forward. Poitras potted his second of the game just 3:51 later.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Poitras recorded two goals in the game, including the game-winner midway through the third.

— McTavish broke the scoreless tie in the third period with his second goal of the season.

— Brad Marchand lit the lamp with an empty net goal for his fourth of the season.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins close out their four-game road trip when they travel to the Windy City on Tuesday night to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop from the United Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Bruins will return to NESN when they host the Ducks on Thursday.