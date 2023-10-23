It was only a matter of time before Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras potted his first NHL goal.

Then, it was only a matter of time before he scored his second.

The 19-year-old has made a name for himself early on, showing off an inarguable ability to make plays throughout Boston’s first four games. In his fifth NHL contest, Poitras put it all together and singlehandedly helped the Bruins break out of an offensive slump.

Poitras first two goals came in quick succession, as he tied the Bruins’ contest with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night at 6:29 in the third period, then gave them the lead at 10:20.

POTSY WITH HIS FIRST 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RMTQrlv2qt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 23, 2023

Poitras’ first came of a slick feed from Morgan Geekie, who got the assist on his linemate’s milestone tally. His second came on a tip in front of the net, showing the youngster has more to his game than an innate ability to move the puck.

The Bruins have a nine-game window where they can deploy Poitras without starting the clock on the first season of his entry-level contract. If they don’t want to expend a year, they’d have to send him back to the OHL after those nine games.

We don’t think he’s going anywhere.