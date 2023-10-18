Celtics’ Derrick White Responds To Admiration From Players, Top 100 Snub

When ESPN released its Top-100 list in three parts ahead of the NBA season, there were questions as to where certain stars would land on the list, if at all and while the Boston Celtics had four players make the cut, Derrick White was not one of them.

Retired NBA guard turned analyst JJ Redick was shocked that White was left off the list, but White himself didn’t seem to be concerned with the snub.

“That’s just kind of how my life has always been, so not really surprised,” White said after the Celtics’ shootaround on Tuesday, per team-provided video. “It is what it is. I don’t really focus too much on it.”

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell told reporters that White was his “inspiration” heading into the season, and the Celtics guard appreciated Russell and Reddick’s take on his game.

“That was cool. I was kind of shocked,” White said. “I woke up, and my biy sent me the D’Angelo Russell quote. But, I mean, especially if you’re someone that’s done so much, an all-star in this league. It was cool to hear.”

White added: “And I mean JJ — That’s my man. Shout out to him. I don’t really focus too much about the Top-100 or whatnot but it’s good to have that recognition from some great players.”

Celtics newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday made the list at No. 62 and No. 26 respectively while Jaylen Brown came in at No. 19 and Jayson Tatum rounds out the list at No. 6.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took the top spot on the list followed by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.