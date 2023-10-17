JJ Redick Perplexed By Celtics Guard Left Off Top NBA Rankings

JJ Redick has spoken at length about his admiration of Derrick White’s growth with the Boston Celtics.

The former NBA veteran turned TV analyst once again came to the guard’s defense after White was left off a top-100 rankings list prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

“Of the 150 people who claim to be basketball experts, how is Derrick White not in the top 100?” Redick asked on a recent episode of “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. “How is that possible? He’s a top 50 player. What playoff games were you watching last year?”

Redick even joked that the only way the Celtics guard could be disregarded was to get a rise out of other basketball minds for a poor decision.

“It’s a troll for engagement,” Redick added. “That’s all it is.”

The support for White is earned after playing all 82 games last season as an improved player in his first full season in a Celtics uniform. White took strides defensively, contributed offensively and made a number of clutch plays in the postseason.

White and the Celtics begin another season of high expectations on Oct. 25 to open the regular season at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.