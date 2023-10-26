Celtics star Jayson Tatum never has played an NBA game in which he didn’t start, but that might change this season.

Tatum, the third overall pick by Boston in the 2017 draft, earned a starting role with the Celtics as a rookie and never looked back. Wednesday night’s season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden extended Tatum’s non-bench streak to 534 games, including playoffs.

After Boston kicked off its 2023-24 campaign with a win, Derrick White noted how he would like to see Tatum take on a reserve role for the Green. While White was obviously joking, the four-time All-Star apparently could make a guest appearance on the Celtics bench at some point this season.

“Told them one game this season I’m coming off the bench,” Tatum posted Thursday to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Of the Celtics’ starting-caliber players, Al Horford appears to be the most likely candidate to spearhead the sixth man duties for Boston this season. Horford assumed the role Wednesday at MSG, and head coach Joe Mazzulla sounded satisfied with what the veteran forward brought to the table.

It remains to be seen when Tatum might concede his starting role for one night only. But don’t count on it being Friday night when the Celtics host the Miami Heat.