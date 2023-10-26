The Boston Celtics began their 2023-2024 campaign with a 108-104 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Boston kicks off the slate at 1-0 while New York drops to 0-1.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston flashed out of the gates in the season opener with a new-look starting lineup that showed its capabilities.

Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis found a rhythm to open up the offense, combining for 64 points.

Jaylen Brown found a few lanes to attack the basket amid an uncharacteristically underwhelming 11-point night.

Defensively, the Celtics did allow a 10-0 run in under a minute during a third-quarter regression and occasionally struggled in the rebounding game. As a whole, however, the group showed promise. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday stayed true to their abilities as a backcourt while Porzingis contributed four blocks in an impressive debut showing.

Boston did plenty of things well behind a great performance from its superstar despite woes defensively and on the glass. Joe Mazzulla’s group has adjustments to make after Opening Night.

STARS OF THE GAME
– Tatum picked up where he left off last season, tallying 34 points in the season opener.

– Porzingis immediately made an impact at both ends of the floor, posting a 30-point performance, including a late go-ahead three-pointer, in his regular season Celtics debut.

– Immanuel Quickley offered a major boost off the bench for the Knicks, pouring in 24 points, including a highly efficient 5-of-7 from three-point range.

WAGER WATCH
Tatum entered the night at +170 to score 30+ points, per FanDuel SportsBook. With his strong scoring night, a $100 wager placed on Tatum cashed for $170 for a $270 total payout.

UP NEXT
The Celtics return to TD Garden for the home opener on Friday night in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

