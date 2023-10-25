The Boston Celtics began another NBA season with a group ready to stay in the spotlight, just as its superstar did in a new commercial to begin the campaign.
Jayson Tatum became the latest player to appear in a classic ESPN “This is SportsCenter” commercial, entering a conference room as he would for a starting lineup introduction at TD Garden.
Tatum will once again be the star of the show in a new-look Celtics lineup alongside returners in Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to pair with major offseason additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
The 25-year-old enters the new year just one season removed from averaging 30 points per game for the first time in his career. The All-NBA tandem looks to ignite Boston’s potential once again with a talented roster and massive expectations.
The Celtics start another quest for an NBA title on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.
Featured image via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images