The Boston Celtics began another NBA season with a group ready to stay in the spotlight, just as its superstar did in a new commercial to begin the campaign.

Jayson Tatum became the latest player to appear in a classic ESPN “This is SportsCenter” commercial, entering a conference room as he would for a starting lineup introduction at TD Garden.

Tatum will once again be the star of the show in a new-look Celtics lineup alongside returners in Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to pair with major offseason additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

The 25-year-old enters the new year just one season removed from averaging 30 points per game for the first time in his career. The All-NBA tandem looks to ignite Boston’s potential once again with a talented roster and massive expectations.

The Celtics start another quest for an NBA title on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.