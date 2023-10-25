The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will take part in a season-opening matchup on Wednesday night, and if they weren’t going to be already, the Madison Square Garden crowd should be rambunctious.

We can all thank Jayson Tatum and Jordan Brand for that.

Tatum is featured on a billboard just outside “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” with Jordan Brand taking a clear opportunity to get some added publicity ahead of the NBA season.

Jayson Tatum on a billboard for Jordan right outside Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/aa6OXI489p — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) October 25, 2023

It’s just one of many times fans will see Tatum featured off the court this season, with ESPN dropping a commercial starring Tatum and former NESN sideline reporter Gary Striewski on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The All-NBA star will also feature on the court, where he’s expected to co-lead the Celtics on a very long run through the postseason. If all goes to plan, the 25-year-old’s next billboard will feature him with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.