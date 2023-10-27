With a two-goal lead in the third period, the Boston Bruins were well on their way to a franchise-record seventh consecutive win to open the season.

That all changed when the Anaheim Ducks took advantage of extra opportunities to net two goals, including the tying score with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation. In overtime, Mason McTavish snuck a shot past Linus Ullmark to stun Boston in a 4-3 loss. The Bruins moved to 6-0-1 on the season.

Without a win for the first time this season, veteran Charlie Coyle assessed the impact for Boston and how the team can adjust from the overtime defeat.

“It’s tough to win in this league,” Coyle told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You’re never out of it. We’ve got to learn from it. That’s all you can do. There’s nothing we can do about that now. It’s a shame that that happened. We learn from it and move on. Come to practice ready to go and right the ship the next day.”

Among the positives for Boston on Thursday came Coyle’s power-play goal in the second period with a deflection off of an unintentional feed from David Pastrnak.

The third period had a different tone as the Bruins could not get key clears defensively as the Ducks fought back into the game. Coyle took accountability for those mistakes with all eyes forward to improve.

“It’s up to us to put us in the best position to win a hockey game,” Coyle added. “We gotta get the puck out when the play is there. Teams will make you pay.”

The Bruins return to action on Saturday at TD Garden for a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.