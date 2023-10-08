Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw wasn’t himself and it allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to explode for a six-run rally in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.

Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, recorded just one out in the first inning before Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts signaled to the bullpen. The Diamondbacks charged Kershaw with six earned runs off six hits, including one home run, before the nightmare was over.

But then again, it wasn’t.

Clayton Kershaw's night is finished pic.twitter.com/XyRzGHjQJP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2023

Arizona continued to score four more times amid an 11-2 blowout victory over Los Angeles. It got so ugly that Diamondbacks designated hitter Tommy Pham recorded three base hits — by the third inning — before Dodgers No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas even got an at-bat.

Story continues below advertisement

The Diamondbacks totaled 13 base hits to Los Angeles’ four. The Dodgers were also held scoreless until the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Kershaw became the first starting pitcher in Major League Baseball history to allow five hits and five runs before recording a single out, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Nothing new to the 10-time All-Star.

Kershaw held a 13-12 record with a 4.22 ERA in the postseason, a run filled with plenty of underwhelming moments and disappointing walks back to the Dodgers dugout. Saturday night was no different.