The Dallas Cowboys will try to put forth a better effort in primetime as Dak Prescott and company travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

The 3-2 Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing Week 5 performance against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night. The 2-2 Chargers earned consecutive victories before their Week 5 bye.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will go up against his old team and try to help quarterback Justin Herbert against a tough Dallas defense.

The Cowboys are a 1.5-point road favorite entering the Week 6 matchup.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN