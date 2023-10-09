Skip Bayless Acts Like Child After Cowboys’ Embarrassing Loss

One of the most noteworthy diehard Cowboys fans believes Dallas needs a quarterback change.

Dak Prescott was horrendous in his team’s 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. The veteran quarterback only threw for 153 yards and tossed three interceptions in a game where the Cowboys could have solidified themselves as a team to be taken very seriously in the NFC.

The lopsided primetime affair caused Skip Bayless to have a full-blown meltdown on social media. The highlight was a video where the “Undisputed” host declared himself “DONE DONE” with Prescott, whose jersey was thrown in the trash by Bayless.

Unfortunately for the FS1 talking head, America’s Team probably doesn’t have any immediate plans to move off Prescott. Jerry Jones and company gave the 30-year-old a four-year, $160 million deal in March 2021, which included $126 million guaranteed.

Story continues below advertisement

That said, the Cowboys did swing a trade for a signal-caller with untapped potential before the start of the season. Maybe Bayless will have his wish granted next summer when Trey Lance might be able to compete for the top job in Dallas.

Prescott will have some extra time to prepare for his bounce-back opportunity in Week 6. The Cowboys will cap off the NFL’s latest slate Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers.