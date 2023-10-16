Damien Harris appears to have dodged a bullet.

Harris was at the center of a scary scene Sunday evening in Buffalo. After a brutal second-quarter collision with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, the Bills running back was put on a stretcher and left Highmark Stadium in an ambulance. For Buffalo, Harris’ injury surely brought on unfortunate flashbacks to last season’s Damar Hamlin incident.

But luckily for the fifth-year pro and his team, Harris reportedly avoided a serious injury. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the 26-year-old, who was released from the hospital Monday, is dealing with neck pain but otherwise “is going to be fine.”

It remains to be seen how long Harris will be sidelined. The Bills have two other running backs on their active roster — James Cook and Latavius Murray — and also feature Ty Johnson on their practice squad. Heading into the final game of Week 6 on Monday night, Buffalo ranks 11th in the NFL in total team rushing yards.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bills improved to 4-2 on Sunday with a narrow win over the Giants. Next up for Buffalo is the division rival New England Patriots, who brought Harris into the NFL as a 2019 third-round draft pick.